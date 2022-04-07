OnePlus Y1S Pro TV launched in India: Specs, price, offers and more

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: Popularity of OnePlus in India keeps growing as the electronics brand launches yet another Smart TV in the country. With the launch of OnePlus Y1S Pro as part of the TV Y series, the company expands its portfolio in India.

The 43-inch 4k Utlra-HD TV boasts of better colour accuracy in every frame with a 10-bit colour depth feature. The TV runs on OxygenPlay 2.0 OS based on Android 10. It comes with two full range speakers and Dolby Audio to make the experience more cinematic.

Among the other exciting features is the feature which allows the TV to connect with any smartphone through OnePlus Connect 2.0. This feature enables users to use their smartphones as the TV remote.

The TV also gets a Kids Mode, allowing parents to monitor and regulate the content viewed by children.

Availability, price and offers:

The TV will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in Jio Digital and at Croma, Reliance Digital from April 11.

The OnePlus TV Y series Y1S Pro will be available at a very competitive price of Rs. 29,999.

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 2,500 on the TV if the purchase is made with specified credit cards. Similar offer can be availed at OnePlus.in and the OnPlus Experience stores.

