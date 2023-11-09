Online chat website Omegle shuts down after 14 years, internet reacts with memes

Founded in 2009, Omegle allowed its users to interact with random people on the internet without having to revealing any personal details about themselves.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Founded in 2009, Omegle allowed its users to interact with random people on the internet without having to revealing any personal details about themselves.

Popular online chat website Omegle, which allowed users to chat, talk and interact with strangers from all across the world, has shut down after 14 years.

The decision was taken by its owner Leif K-Brooks, who said that the shutting down was happening because “the stress and expense of operating Omegle and fighting its misuse – are simply too much.”

Omegle founder K-Brooks cited the substantial costs of maintaining the website and added “As much as I wish circumstances were different, operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically.” he said.

Founded in 2009, Omegle allowed its users to interact with random people on the internet without having to revealing any personal details about themselves. The website gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdowns were common occurrences across the world. People stuck in the vicinity of their homes took to the website extensively during this time.

“RIP Omegle” is trending on X (formerly Twitter) as users reminisce the time they have spent on the website, talking to strangers. While some users are posting funny memes on the shut down, some are sharing their experiences.

The online chat service often found itself in troubled waters with users complaining about racism, sexism, paedophilia and abuse. Though the team tried to fix these issues by moderating the chat rooms, and increasing the age limit to 12, the problem persisted as there were ones misusing it face no action.

Here are some of the funny responses to the news of Omegle shutting down:

Lockdown lo bore kotti try chesa Oka match vachindi Ammayi thone 🫠 Ippudu asale ledhu 🥺

Share your Memories with #Omegle pic.twitter.com/sXi5aQIWXC — Addicted To Memes (@Addictedtomemez) November 9, 2023

Bank account of the youtubers who make pranking on omegle a living pic.twitter.com/bPzl9b5FtX — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) November 9, 2023

Omegle trolling youtubers rn pic.twitter.com/2xm8r0qLAO — BlooGhosty (@BlooGhosty) November 9, 2023