Online gaming addict teen among three who ended lives in Khammam

Khammam: Three persons died by suicide in different incidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday.

An intermediate second year student, G Rajesh (18) of Peraigudem in Aswaraopet mandal in Kothagudem district consumed poison on Friday night and died undergoing treatment at Kothagudem District Hospital on Saturday morning.

It was said that Rajesh lost money in online games. When his father asked about the money, which was meant for paying instalments of a chit, he could face his father and consumed poison. Later when his father telephoned asking for money he confessed to him about the loss of money and his extreme act. His father immediately shifted Rajesh to a hospital at Aswaraopet, as his condition turned critical he was later taken to Kothagudem.

In another incident a married man, Shaik Nagul Meera (24) of Ravinutala in Bonakal mandal in Khammam district jumped before a speeding train near Bonakal railway station and was killed. Family disputes were said to be the reason behind his extreme act.

A leader of BJP trade union wing, Sai Ganesh (30) of Khammam consumed poison on Thursday. He was first treated in Khammam and later was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he died undergoing treatment.

