Online Gaming Case: Rs 70 lakh cash, 2 kg gold seized from Maharashtra’s Gondia; two apprehended

The police have seized this amount from the house of the person in whose name the bank locker was opened.

By AP Published Date - 10:52 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Gondia: Nagpur Crime Branch recovered Rs 70 lakh cash and 2 kg gold biscuits in the raid conducted in Gondia in the online gaming case on Friday and apprehended two persons in connection with the same, police said.

According to the police, the arrested accused Sontu Jain had opened three new lockers under another name before the bank lockers were sealed. The police have seized this amount from the house of the person in whose name the bank locker was opened.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered against Sontu Jain’s brother, his brother’s wife, Sontu Jain’s mother, the bank manager, a person helping the bank manager, the family of two doctors in Gondia in whose name the bank locker was opened and some other people in this case.

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur said, “Today morning raids are being conducted and a bank manager and the one person involved in operating the locker has been apprehended and during his house search 70 lakh cash and 2 kg gold has been recovered, while further search operation by the different teams of crime branch is on.”