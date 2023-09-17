Assam police nab 2 poachers in Sonitpur, arms recovered

The team recovered two 7.65mm pistols, two magazines, and three rounds of ammunition from their houses. The accused have been identified as Julfikar Ali and Tazibur Rahman.

By ANI Published Date - 09:32 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Sonitpur: In a joint operation, Assam police and forest department apprehended two suspected poachers and recovered arms and ammunition in Sonitpur district on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, based on secret information, forest officials of Nagaon Forest Division and the 2nd Assam Police Task Force jointly launched an operation at the Muslim Chapori area late Saturday night and apprehended two suspected poachers.

The team recovered two 7.65mm pistols, two magazines, and three rounds of ammunition from their houses. The accused have been identified as Julfikar Ali and Tazibur Rahman.

“The team apprehended two persons namely Julfikar Ali and Tazibur Rahman and recovered two 7.65mm pistols, two magazines and three rounds of ammunition from their houses. Our investigation is on and they are suspected poachers,” Kishore Baruah, a Sub-Inspector with Dhekiajuli police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the police were further looking into the matter.