Online sextortion claims life of youth in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:11 am

Nizamabad: Online sextortion claimed a life of a youth in Nizamabad district on Thursday. Neneshwar Srikanth, who belonged to Kosli village of Navipet mandal, killed himself by consuming poison as he was blackmailed by cyber criminals using honey trap who threatened him of posting his private and nude pictures and videos on internet and various social media platforms.

According to Navipet police, Srikanth, a hotel management student, had received a message on his mobile phone offering meeting and chatting with a woman. After calling up the number, Srikanth got into chatting with a woman who eventually coaxed him into sharing his nude pictures and videos to engage in sexual activity.

During nude video calling, the woman recorded his photos and videos. Then, equipped with the objectionable content, the fraud gang demanded Srikanth for money. If he fails to do so, they threatened him of posting his nude pictures and videos on social media platforms and internet.

Feared of his privacy threat, Srikanth, whose father is a farmer and mother is village vice-sarpanch, transferred Rs 24,000 to the account of the fraudsters. After that, the cybercrooks demanded more money from him, the despondent Srikanth, who was left with no money and afraid of revealing the matter to his family members, consumed poison at his agriculture field on the night of March 27.

On the next day morning, his father found him lying unconscious in the field and rushed him to a local private hospital from where he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. He breathed his last on March 30 at the hospital.

Parents of the victim lodged a complaint with the police demanding strict action against the culprits. Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amer extended his moral support to the bereaved family and appealed to the police seeking justice to the victim’s family by conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to bring the online fraudsters to the book. Police advised people not to engage in video conversation with unknown persons, block and reset privacy settings and also to report to police if they have become victim to any such criminal activity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .