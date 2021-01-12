Only 1 supporter showed up at pro-Trump rally at Twitter HQ

While there was a single pro-Trump protester in evidence, two counter-protesters appeared to applaud Twitter’s decision to deplatform the outgoing president, reports The Verge.

San Francisco: Only one person turned up during a pro-Trump rally at Twitter headquarters, protesting against its decision to permanently ban US President Donald Trump.

Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters was empty, with employees working from home during the ongoing pandemic.

There was still a heavy police presence and at last 30 police officers were present at the site to protect against mob violence.

Angry at Twitter which permanently removed Trump from its platform following the Capitol chaos last week, his supporters planned a rally at the company’s headquarters on Monday.

The posts on a popular internet forum for Trump supporters called for the President’s adherents to protest his Twitter ban outside of the company’s headquarters.

Posts on TheDonald.win, an independent far-right internet forum, called for supporters to gather outside of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco to protest the ban.

A Twitter spokesperson had said that the company’s highest priority was workers’ safety.

Twitter had banned Trump from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence”.

The Twitter ban came after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, hoping to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them a” specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter a” we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement.

Facebook has announced that the restrictions on Trump’s account will continue till the end of his term on January 20.