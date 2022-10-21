Only 600 farmers can take part in Amaravati Padayatra: AP High Court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

(File Photo) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday gave a direction that the Amaravati Padayatra should be conducted with a maximum of 600 members

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday gave a direction that the Amaravati Padayatra should be conducted with a maximum of 600 members and that only farmers should participate in the yatra.

If anyone wanted to express solidarity with the yatra, they could do so, but only from the road-side, and only four vehicles should be used during the rallies, the high court said.

Advocate General S Sriram on Friday stated that the organisers were violating the court orders and were making speeches against the government. Though the court gave permission for the participation of only 600, more than 30,000 people were seen participating in many places and the opposition leaders were also making inflammatory speeches, he said.

A single bench of the AP High Court comprising Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao which was hearing a lunch motion petition. said that police should take stringent action against those who violated the orders and posted the matter for hearing on October 27.