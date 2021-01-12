Only laws cannot change society: NCW chief

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Gender equality could be achieved only when women were made aware of their rights. “There are many laws for safeguarding and protection of women, however, they are not going to change the society unless we bring change in our own family,” said Rekha Sharma, chairperson, National Commission for Women.

Delivering the keynote address for the webinar on Gender-based Violence on Tuesday, Rekha Sharma pointed out, “In our society, even educated women face gender discrimination and they are willing to accept it because they don’t want to go against the system.”

The webinar was organised by the Centre for Women Studies (CWS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad. MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof SM Rahmatullah said the incidents of gender-based violence are still continuing and advised women to assert their rights.

Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Project Lead Mumbai, Dolphy D’Souza , CHHANV Foundation, Managing Director, Ashish Shukla, MANUU in-charge Registrar, Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, CWS director Prof Shahida Murtaza, and CDPP research director Prof Amir Ullah Khan among others participated in the webinar. Webinars and other activities on the theme would also be held on January 15, 19, 27 and 29.

