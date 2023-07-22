Oo Antava Tour: Devi Sri Prasad gears up to perform in San Jose

File Photo

Mumbai: Composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, has finally kicked off his Oo Antava Tour in the United States of America, and is now gearing up to take music lovers on a sonic journey in San Jose on Saturday.

The tour commenced on July 2 in Dallas, followed by the gig in Philadelphia on July 8 and in Seattle on July 15. Ahead of his next stop at the San Jose Civic Park, the composer recently posted a video on Instagram, hyping up fans even more for the ‘Oo Antava Tour’. Posting a video citing his own excitement as well as introducing some of his fellow artists, he captioned; HELLOOOO..SAN JOSE ..BAY AREA! Get Ready to ROCK with Us.

Alongside DSP, the clip also featured popular singers like Sagar, Rita, Prudhvi, Indravathi Chauhan, Hemachandra, and Mangli, as well as the tours host, Anusaya Bharadwaj. The clip then showed each individuals singing style and finally DSP entering the stage in full style amid a massive crowd cheering him on. One of Tollywoods biggest composers, DSP is known for his eclectic style which is marked by a flair for the dramatic and a composition style which has a trademark for experimentation.

In addition, he is also known for his remixed versions of several Tamil and Hindi songs. While he has composed several item numbers, he has also experimented with various other genres such as pop, pop rock, power pop, punk rock, alternative rock, hard rock, folk, film music, world music, classical, electronica, R&B and hip hop making him much more experimental composer than most. The gig at San Jose will be in the vicinity of the San Diego Comic Con in the bay area of California where panels of several movies, comics, and serials such as Dune 2, The Continental, The Marvels and Star Wars among others will be held.

The Oo Antava Tour will culminate in a rocking grand finale on July 29 in Chicago. DSP also has an interesting lineup of ventures on the horizon. These include dishing out new tracks for big Tollywood films such as Pushpa 2 and Suriya 42.