OP services at AIIMS Bibinagar to start soon

The hospital and medical college in its full fledged manner will start functioning in two to three years

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The out patient ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) super speciality hospital at Bibinagar of Yadadri-Bhongir district will start functioning within three weeks. The OPD operations were shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic. However the hospital and medical college in its full fledged manner will start functioning in two to three years according to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

During his visit to the AIIMS campus on Saturday Kishan Reddy pointed out that despite the delay, the Telangana state government has finally handed over the land to the AIIMS. He then directed the District Collector Anita Ramachandran to finish the formalities quickly and hand over the constructed buildings to the authorities to complete the works at the earliest. The Union Minister said that if an additional 10 acres of land can be allotted, a rural health care unit will be started, which will also function under the supervision of AIIMS. “The AIIMS Medical college which began operations with 50 seats will be augmented to 63 seats. When the AIIMS is full ready 750 students, 200 para medical staff, 300 PG students, 300 senior resident doctors and 800 nursing staff will function from here. The AIIMS is built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.

Earlier he was offered a warm welcome by AIIMS Director Bhatia and District Collector. After planting a plant in the premises of the institute he held a meeting with the authorities to review the progress of the ongoing construction and development works. Kishan Reddy recalled that as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to extend the services of AIIMS, which are previously limited to only Delhi, to other States, a new AIIMS Hospital and Medical College is being set up at Bibinagar of Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district in the State.

In response to the clarion call given by the Prime Minister, Minister called upon the people of the two Telugu states to take part in the “People’s Movement” (Jan Andolan) during this festive season to fight the Corona pandemic by maintaining social distance, washing hands clean, and wearing face masks.The Minister said the Center is ready to devise all kinds of facilities in AIIMS and requested the State government to extend their cooperation. He also launched the official website of AIIMS Medical College during the visit.

Director Bhatia said hostel facilities have to be arranged for the medical college students before the second batch arrives. He also pointed out that OPD services which were suspended due to corona would be restored within three weeks, and interviews for doctors and nurses were already held.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .