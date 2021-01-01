Open-book exams likely for diploma courses in Telangana

The new system is likely to be extended later to some subjects in engineering courses too, says official

Hyderabad: Starting 2021, diploma students in the State are likely to have a new assessment test.

In a first, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, is planning to introduce an open-book examination system for diploma courses.

The SBTET authorities are doing the groundwork for the proposed system for implementing it from the academic year 2021-22. Once implemented, students will be allowed to carry only the prescribed textbook of the subject concerned and appear for the examination in the format formulated by the board.

To start with, the new system will be introduced for some subjects in diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges. It will be applicable to both existing candidates and fresh students who join the colleges in the next academic year.

“Work on the open-book examination system is being done by the board, and we are planning to implement it from 2021-22. Initially, it will be for a few subjects in diploma courses, for instance like drawing, computers and mathematics. An open-book examination does not mean that students can carry all the textbooks they want to in the examination hall. They must carry only the textbook that is prescribed by the board,” an official of the Commissionerate of Technical Education said.

Officials said about 75,000 students in polytechnic colleges across the State were presently being assessed using offline methods i.e., traditional written examinations. There are plans to extend the new system to engineering courses as well.

“The way of assessment of students has to be changed. Initially, it will be for diploma courses and later on, it is likely to be extended to some subjects in engineering courses too,” the official added.

