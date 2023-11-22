Sam Altman returns to OpenAI with new board and Nadella’s support

Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and has rights to its technology, quickly moved to hire Altman on Monday, as well as another co-founder and former president, Greg Brockman, who had quit in protest after Altman's removal.

By PTI Updated On - 02:21 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

San Francisco: In what looks like the final twist in the OpenAI saga, Sam Altman on Wednesday said he is returning to the ChatGPT developing company with a new board and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s support.

In a post on X, Altman said he loves OpenAI and everything he has done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team, he posted.

With the new board and with Nadella’s support, I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft,he mentioned. OpenAI said that it has reached an agreement in principle for Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. Nadella said they are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board.

We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission, Nadella posted on X.

We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners, he added. Nadella had announced that Altman and OpenAI co-founder and former president Greg Brockman will join the company to run its advanced AI research team.