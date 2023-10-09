Monday, Oct 9, 2023
‘Operation Valentine’ starring Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar set for December release

Based on Real Events, Debut Film by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada is a Telugu-Hindi Action Drama

By PTI
Updated On - 11:35 AM, Mon - 9 October 23
Mumbai: “Operation Valentine”, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, will hit the screens on December 8, Sony Pictures International Productions has announced.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is a Telugu-Hindi action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad-filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Sony Pictures International Productions shared the release date of the movie on its official Instagram page.

“Ensuring Peace through Intimidation. #OperationValentine: Sky High Reveal,” the post read.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

