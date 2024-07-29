Opinion: Fixing the education system

Break free from the constraints of Procrustean bed and zombie ant’s fate to celebrate the unique potential of every child

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:56 PM

By Mourya Viswanadha

When I was in sixth grade, my science teacher was explaining the concept of gravitation. My mind, however, was elsewhere, immersed in the world of ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.’ I was daydreaming about the Total Perspective Vortex, a torture device from the book that shows a person their utter insignificance in the vastness of the universe, often leading to a complete mental breakdown. Suddenly, my teacher called on me and asked, “What is gravitation?” Shocked, I quickly dropped a pen from my pocket and said, “This is gravitation.” Humiliated and furious, my teacher hit my hand with a scale and asked the same question to the student next to me. The student recited the textbook definition, and the teacher, impressed, declared, “This is what gravitation is.” That moment marked the beginning of my own Total Perspective Vortex in school.

My experience left me questioning the very nature of education. It highlighted the rigid expectations and lack of room for creativity within the system. This brings me to two powerful metaphors that encapsulate these challenges: the zombie ant and the Procrustean bed.

The Zombie Ant

In nature, there exists a parasitic fungus known as Ophiocordyceps, which infects ants, compelling them to leave their colonies and climb vegetation. The fungus then takes control of the ant’s central nervous system, turning it into a zombie-like creature. The ant, no longer acting on its own will, clamps onto a leaf, allowing the fungus to consume it and eventually release spores to infect other ants. The infected ant loses its unique traits and free will, becoming a mere vehicle for the parasite’s reproduction and survival.

The Procrustean Bed

In Greek mythology, Procrustes was a rogue smith and bandit who would invite travellers to spend the night in his iron bed. Procrustes claimed that the bed would fit anyone perfectly. However, this perfection was achieved through brutal means: if the guest was too short, he would stretch them to fit; if too tall, he would amputate the excess length. This tale has come to symbolise the enforcement of uniformity at the cost of individuality, often through cruel and rigid methods.

Just as Procrustes mutilated his guests to fit the bed, our education system forces children into predefined moulds. They become like the zombie ant, moving through the motions dictated by the system

The Indian education system, despite its rich historical legacy and the potential of its young minds, often mirrors the plight of the zombie ant and the rigidity of the Procrustean bed. From a young age, children in India are funneled into a standardised system that prioritises conformity over creativity, uniformity over uniqueness.

The Journey of Child

Imagine a child as the ant in the zombie ant metaphor. Born with innate curiosity, creativity and unique traits, the child embarks on their educational journey. However, as they progress through the system, they encounter a rigid curriculum that values rote memorisation over critical thinking and standardised tests over intellectual exploration. This system acts like the parasitic fungus, gradually stripping away the child’s individuality and free will. The emphasis on marks and ranks forces children to march in line, adhering to predetermined paths set by societal expectations and institutional pressures.

The consequences are stark: many children lose their love for learning; their imagination stifled by the need to memorise and regurgitate information. They become like the zombie ant, moving through the motions dictated by the system, unable to deviate from the set path. Their unique abilities and talents are overshadowed by the pursuit of high grades and prestigious colleges.

One-Size-Fits-All Approach

The Procrustean bed metaphor highlights the system’s insistence on a one-size-fits-all approach. Just as Procrustes mutilated his guests to fit the bed, the Indian education system often forces children into predefined moulds. This uniformity disregards individual differences in learning styles, interests and capabilities.

Children who do not fit the conventional academic mould are often labelled as failures, their self-esteem and confidence eroded. The system’s focus on conformity leaves little room for nurturing diverse talents and fostering innovative thinking. Instead of celebrating each child’s unique strengths, the system often crushes them, demanding they fit into a narrow definition of success.

Problems in the System

Overemphasis on memorisation: The current system places a heavy emphasis on rote memorisation and the ability to reproduce information verbatim. This approach stifles critical thinking and creativity, producing students who can memorise but do not necessarily understand or apply knowledge effectively.

Standardised Testing: High stakes standardised tests are often the primary measure of a student’s ability. This focus creates immense pressure on students and teachers, narrowing the curriculum to test preparation and ignoring broader educational goals.

Lack of practical skills: The curriculum often lacks a focus on practical skills and real-world applications. Students may excel academically but struggle with problem-solving and critical thinking in everyday life.

Inequitable Access: There is a significant disparity in the quality of education provided in urban versus rural areas, and between private and public schools. Many children, particularly from marginalised communities, lack access to quality education.

Teacher training and resources: Many teachers are not adequately trained to foster critical thinking and creativity. Additionally, schools often lack the necessary resources and infrastructure to support innovative teaching methods.

Parental and Societal Pressure: There is intense pressure from parents and society for children to excel academically, often at the expense of their mental health and overall well-being.

Outdated Curriculum: The curriculum is often outdated and does not reflect the current demands of the global job market. There is a need for regular updates to include contemporary topics and skills.

Need for Reform

To break free from these metaphors and create a more nurturing and effective education system, several reforms are necessary:

Personalised Learning: Embrace a more personalised approach to education that recognises and nurtures individual strengths and learning styles. This could involve more project-based learning, experiential activities and opportunities for children to explore subjects they are passionate about.

Critical thinking and creativity: Shift the focus from rote memorisation to developing critical thinking and creativity. Encourage problem-solving, innovation and intellectual curiosity through diverse teaching methods and a flexible curriculum.

Assessment reforms: Move away from standardised tests as the sole measure of success. Implement a more holistic approach to assessment that considers a child’s overall development, including social, emotional, and practical skills.

Teacher training: Invest in comprehensive teacher training programmes that equip educators with the skills to identify and nurture individual talents. Teachers should be encouraged to create inclusive and stimulating learning environments.

Inclusive education: Ensure that education is inclusive and accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background, gender or disabilities.

Parental involvement: Foster greater collaboration between schools and parents. Educate parents on the importance of supporting their child’s unique interests and talents rather than imposing rigid expectations.

The Indian education system has the potential to be a beacon of innovation and creativity, producing individuals who are not only knowledgeable but also capable of critical thinking and problem-solving. To achieve this, we must move away from the Procrustean bed of uniformity and the zombie ant’s loss of individuality. By embracing diversity, fostering creativity, and prioritising personalised learning, we can create an education system that truly nurtures and celebrates the uniqueness of every child.

(The author is pursuing Master’s in Information Technology and Management at the University of Texas, Dallas)