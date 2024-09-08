No lavish gifts, foreign tours: DoP sounds caution for medical device manufacturers

Asks firms to desist from extending hospitality such as hotel stay, expensive cuisine, resort accommodations etc to healthcare professionals or their family members

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 01:29 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Taking a firm stance against the unethical marketing practices employed by medical device manufacturers, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has banned holding extravagant gatherings in star hotels and resorts under the garb of seminars, workshops, conferences, extending lavish gifts, foreign travel and the practice of reimbursing domestic and international travel expenses for healthcare professionals and their family members.

The DoP, in its Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices (UCMPMD) 2024, released on Saturday, said that medical device companies should also desist from extending hospitality such as hotel stay, expensive cuisine, resort accommodations etc to healthcare professionals or their family members.

“Companies or representatives should not pay cash or monetary grants to any healthcare professionals or their family members under any pretext. Should not extend travel facilities inside or outside the country including rail, air, ship, cruise tickets, paid vacations to health care professionals or immediate family members etc for attending conferences, seminars and workshops etc,” the Uniform Code said.

The DoP also laid out stern code over Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs, which is the most common way of engagement between device manufacturers and health care professionals.

“Conduct of such events in foreign locations is prohibited. Such events can be conducted only by medical colleges, teaching institutions, universities, hospitals, professional associations of doctors/ specialists, NIPERS, ICMR, DBT and CSIR laboratories and other academic and research institutions,” the Uniform Code for Marketing Practices said.

The Uniform Code has also provided avenues for individuals who want to lodge complaints related to breach of the Code. Persons intending to lodge complaints must address them to Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices (UCMPMD) 2024, DoP and if dissatisfied with the decision, then they can file an appeal before the Apex Committee headed by Secretary, DoP.