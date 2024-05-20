Opinion: Modern warfare and Tower 22

20 May 2024

By Sounak Ghosh, Abdul Rehman, Dr Karamala Areesh Kumar

Tower 22 stands as a silent sentinel in the vast desert landscape near Tanf, playing a crucial role in bolstering the security of US troops and countering threats in the volatile Middle East region. Tower 22, which contains a tiny US logistics station, is located in northeast Jordan, near the border with Iraq and Syria. It is also close to the demilitarised Rukban region which separates Syria and Jordan and is barely ten kilometres to the Iraqi border.

Originally, the installation was a border observation post operated by the Jordanians. The observation station has been strategically placed and provides real-time alertness of the situation, allowing for the early detection of hostile activity and possible threats. Beyond its role in safeguarding American personnel, Tower 22 serves as a vital asset in countering Iran-backed militants and combating the remnants of the Islamic State (IS) in the area. The base is primarily utilised by troops conducting an advice-and-assist role for Jordanian forces. Jordan does not officially identify the modest installation, which is made up of US engineering, aviation, logistical and security forces. According to Lloyd Austin, the US Defence Secretary, the forces were deployed there to work towards ISIS’ long-term defeat.

The Recent Attack

During the night of January 28, 2024, a suicidal drone flew down and struck Tower 22. At the time of the attack, the US military soldiers were sleeping in a tent as a temporary living space. The outpost’s accommodation was hit by a one-way assault drone, causing wounds that ranged from minor cuts to brain trauma.

The explosion killed three US Army Reservists from Georgia’s 718th Engineer Company and injured nearly 40 others. Eight people were transferred abroad for treatment. US President Joe Biden has blamed the strike on Iranian-backed militants operating in Syria and Iraq, which is the first lethal attack against US personnel since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October.

In the aftermath of the Tower 22 drone attack, questions abound regarding the efficacy of current defence mechanisms and the adaptability of adversaries’ tactics. Despite concerted efforts to bolster security measures, drones and missiles remain accessible and relatively inexpensive tools for those seeking to inflict harm on US forces. The brazen nature of the attack, coupled with its potential for mass casualties, serves as a chilling reminder of the asymmetric nature of modern warfare.

The drone attack on Tower 22 stands as a stark reminder of the ever-evolving threats faced by US military personnel in conflict zones. In October 2023, the breach of the base’s defences by a drone carrying explosives sent shockwaves through the ranks, highlighting vulnerabilities that adversaries are keen to exploit. While the explosives failed to detonate, the fact that the drone was able to penetrate deep into the base and strike living quarters is a sobering indication of the gaps in the base’s air defences. This incident underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive reassessment of security protocols and the deployment of advanced countermeasures to mitigate future attacks.

Global response

The drone was probably flying too low for the base’s outdated radar equipment, according to the early military study published in \\IThe Washington Post\\I. Nevertheless, the drone was never identified. Just a week before the attack, the military unveiled a deal worth $84 million to develop a replacement for the 1960s-era transportable, ground-based radar array known as TPS-75.

In keeping with a strategic plan intended to control escalation with Iran, the US response to the Tower 22 attack was particularly restrained and measured. The restricted nature of US strikes prevented militants in Syria and Iraq from retaliating against US soldiers and interests in those countries. This cautious approach helped prevent a direct conflict, which neither country currently seeks.

The attack on Tower 22 has cast a shadow over Iran’s international standing, compounded by its persistent denial of involvement. Consequently, the UK expressed grave concern over escalating tensions in the West Asian region, notably the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. Amidst these geopolitical intricacies, diplomatic statements from both the UK and Iran underscore the gravity of the situation, emphasising the imperative for collaborative efforts to mitigate further destabilisation and foster regional tranquillity.

US in Jordan

A major question arises why is a US military troop present in Jordan? The US presence at Tower 22 has been crucial in the war against ISIL (ISIS). Tower 22 also played an important role in a broader US plan to limit Iran’s military advancement in eastern Syria. The US also strengthened its close security relationship with Jordan by conducting large joint exercises. Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Washington has provided finance, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, to assist Amman in launching a comprehensive surveillance operation known as the Border Security Programme. This programme seeks to prevent the influx of armed jihadists from neighbouring Syria and Iraq. Tower 22 serves as a logistics and resupply hub for the US, where American troops work with local Syrian partners to fight remnants of terrorism. Biden in one of his speeches said extremist organisations supported by Iran that are active in Syria and Iran are those to be held responsible for the attack on the tower. David Cameron, foreign secretary for Britain, reaffirmed the need for Iran to de-escalate in the region. Iran, however, refuted the accusations. Nasser Kanaani, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, stated that the “resistance groups” that took credit for the attack did not follow directives from the Islamic Republic.

Since Jordan is the United States’ closest friend, the US is likely to address the event strategically to preserve regional peace rather than exact revenge.

(Sounak Ghosh and Abdul Rehman are research scholars, and Dr Karamala Areesh Kumar is Head, Department of International Relations, Peace and Public Policy, St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru)