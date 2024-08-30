Opinion: Strengthen Pollution Control Boards

PCBs are facing significant challenges preventing them from effectively tackling pollution problems

30 August 2024

By A Shyam Kumar

India is facing severe climate change with air, water and waste pollution contributing to global warming. Due to heavy reliance on coal, oil and gas for electricity, we are the world’s third largest polluter, releasing over 2.65 billion tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere every year. In addition to air pollution, our waterways are highly contaminated, making most surface water unsuitable for consumption. Illegal dumping of garbage into rivers and lakes is causing waterborne diseases.

India’s waste management, especially the plastic pollution crisis, is among the worst. The country has lost nearly 19% of its total tree cover, contributing to climate change.

Rules and Acts

To promote environmental protection, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was established by the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act of 1974. Since May 1981, the CPCB has also been responsible for air pollution control under the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The enactment of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, serves as the umbrella legislation for enforcing measures to protect the environment, and various notifications of rules under the Act have expanded the scope of activities of the Central Board.

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and the Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) in the union Territories play a crucial role in environmental protection. However, these boards are failing to effectively fulfil their statutory mandate due to various challenges such as infrastructural constraints, financial insecurity, lack of support from State governments, different processes adopted in the functioning of SPCBs, and ineffective surveillance and enforcement.

Poor Performance

Moreover, field offices are overwhelmed with inspections, investigations and surveys, and there have been long-term failures in urban or municipal areas involving the management of noise control, sewage, solid waste, and limited use of technology for efficiency and transparency at the workplace.

Additionally, public perceptions of the SPCBs are negative. In recent years, several surveys and reports have revealed that Pollution Control Boards are facing significant challenges and their performance is very poor. Committees and commissions have identified several reasons for the poor performance of the SPCBs and have made numerous suggestions. However, these suggestions have been largely overlooked by the government, preventing them from effectively tackling pollution problems.

Staff Shortage

As per the 2020 Report of the Performance Audit of SPCBs/PCCs, these boards are suffering from a severe lack of staff, with nearly 46% of positions remaining vacant. Several States and union Territories have only minimal staff addressing urgent matters. Only six boards, namely Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman, Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, have filled all sanctioned posts. Additionally, some boards, such as Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab and Sikkim have more administrative staff than scientific and technical personnel.

Laboratories play a crucial role in meeting regulatory and research requirements. However, during the audit process, it was found that six central laboratories at State Pollution Control Boards had valid recognition as environmental laboratories while 13 SPCBs/PCCs did not have any staff notified for testing and research purposes. Furthermore, several States and union Territories have not framed State-specific environmental policies or prepared environmental status reports.

The compliance with the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, is reasonably satisfactory, but it is very poor for the Batteries Management Rules, 2001. The monitoring network of coastal waters is limited and practically insignificant, despite serious issues of sewage and solid waste management in coastal districts. Many SPCBs have expressed the need for technical guidance and regular professional training to effectively discharge their functions. They also face various challenges in their work due to geographical and climatic conditions, as well as differing procedures and processes for the implementation of rules.

Governments must take appropriate actions to protect the environment in the interest of the nation. State governments should allow the recruitment of staff needed by their respective SPCBs. To ensure the effective functioning of the PCBs/Committees, the government should take actions like inducting academicians, legal professionals, health experts and technologists as members of the Boards/Committees. They should also appoint multi-disciplinary staff and provide training for personnel as per programmes drawn up by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Collaboration Must

Strengthening and upgrading water and air quality monitoring and laboratory facilities is also crucial. Collaboration among various stakeholders, including decision-makers, governments, people and civil societies is essential to build a better future. Convergence and collaboration of government departments like Forest and Climate Change, Water Supply and Sanitation, Medical and Health, Women and Child Development, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Urban Development are necessary to address the country’s pollution problems.

People’s participation is crucial to prevent pollution and the government should conduct extensive awareness programmes to achieve this. Sincere efforts are key to curbing pollution in the country. Governments must support and strengthen the Pollution Control Boards to protect the environment. Only then can the performance of the CPCB, SPCBs and Committees will improve, leading to the protection of both people and the planet.

(The author is WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Consultant, Hyderabad)