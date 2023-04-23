Opinion: The ‘appeal’ of short videos

It could lead to addictive behaviour, affecting cognitive function and emotional well-being

By Dr Garima Rajan, Ishika Dhanjal

Hyderabad: Short-form videos such as Instagram Reels, Facebook Shorts and YouTube Shorts have been spreading across their respective social media platforms and others like wildfire. Short-form videos are usually around 60 seconds or less. These videos are efficient and engaging forms of communication, intending to be consumed quickly by the audience, given their incredibly short duration. Such videos could be shared with the ease of just a tap on the “share” or “send” buttons. The sole intention of such videos is for sharing with other users as a means of online interaction. (Hong, 2022)

Addictive Nature

TikTok and other short-form video applications may be addicting due to the dopamine generated by social validation. When users receive likes, comments, and shares on their content, the reward system in the brain is activated. The format of these videos, which are meant to be quick, aesthetically pleasing, and paired with catchy music, also contributes to their addictive character. The app’s algorithm is constantly filtering content for users, delivering a consistent stream of new and interesting videos.

Furthermore, the influencer culture on these platforms generates a sense of desire and FOMO, or the fear of missing out, among users, who feel pressured to stay current and replicate influencer content. (Petrillo, nd)

A study that used a functional MRI paradigm to simulate the “Instagram experience” of viewing “liked” photos discovered increased neural activity in reward-related regions such as the nucleus accumbens, implying that virtual peer endorsement through likes can serve as a form of quantifiable social endorsement among users. Receiving a like on social media also satisfies the human drive for acceptance by others, especially those they admire and whose opinions they value. (Ghose, 2015)

Easy Entertainment

TikTok and other short-form video apps enable creative expression, which increases enjoyment and attachment. These entertainment functions provide a way of relaxation and emotional release, enhancing the relationship between users and the app. (Zhang et al, 2019) This need for quick and simple amusement may be motivated by a desire for respite from the stresses of daily life as well as a desire for instant gratification.

Individual differences in personality traits and demographic features may be linked to the need for quick and easy entertainment. Those who score high on neuroticism, a feature associated with emotional instability and poor mood management, for example, are more prone to develop social media addiction, according to research (Moon et al, 2014; Blackwell et al, 2017; Hong et al, 2014). Some people may be lured to short-form video applications as a way to regulate their mood and experience a sense of connection. Moreover, gender and age have been identified as risk factors for internet addiction, with women being more prone to become avid social media users (Foregger, 2008).

The desire for quick and easy entertainment may also be related to the rising demands of modern living, in which people may have limited time and energy for leisure activities that take more effort and dedication. As a result, the simplicity and accessibility of short-form video applications may make them more enticing to people looking for quick and simple entertainment alternatives. (Zhang et al, 2019) Ultimately, a complex interaction of individual variations and contextual circumstances may impact the need for rapid and simple amusement.

User-Generated Content

According to Dong et al (2020), user-generated content (UGC) is a useful resource for destination marketing. Users’ social media videos give an honest and personal perspective on travel experiences that viewers find more appealing than professional marketing content.

Participants in the survey expressed a desire to share their amazing experiences, therefore unique and exotic locations are more likely to be shared on social media. For travellers who rely on UGC to plan their journeys and find new activities, it is a source of inspiration and encouragement, making UGC highly appealing.

Adverse Influence

Short-form videos can impair executive functioning, resulting in mental strain and lower productivity, which is especially important in today’s fast-paced society with a myriad of distractions. It could lead to addiction-like behaviour, affecting cognitive function and emotional well-being.

It is essential to recognise and prevent the adverse influences of social media usage and other activities to preserve efficiency and cognitive functions. Excessive use of electronic devices and social media can harm cognitive functions, specifically executive functions.

Short-form videos with vibrant colours and fast-paced actions might cause us to procrastinate and have problems with time management. However, on the other hand, it provides an engaging approach to expressing creativity and developing relationships. While excessive consumption can lead to addiction and limit social skill development, moderate use can have a positive impact on social interaction and creative expression.