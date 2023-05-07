Opinion: The politics on reservation

Quota policies should not be viewed as a political tool but rather as a means of addressing inequalities in society

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

People

By Gowd Kiran Kumar

Hyderabad: Recent political developments in three States reflect the divisive nature of the BJP and its stand on providing reservation to SC, ST and OBCs proportionate to their population.

Firstly, the Karnataka government had decided to scrap the 4% reservation for Muslims. The Supreme Court immediately said the decision appeared to have a flawed and shaky foundation. Secondly, the Governor of Jharkhand returned a Bill that sought to increase reservation for OBCs from 14% to 27%, SC from 10% to 12%, ST from 26% to 28%, and provide 10% EWS quota to the upper castes.

Thirdly, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the BJP would end the 4% reservation for Muslims and distribute it among SC, ST, and BCs in Telangana. But, he did not comment on increasing the reservation proportionate to SC, ST and BC populations. Reservation is at the centre of Indian politics as we are entering the election year.

Divisive Politics

The decision of the Bommai government to scrap the Muslim quota and divide it between the Lingayat community and the Vokkaligas has led to accusations of anti-minority sentiment within the ruling BJP. The move will increase the reservation for Vokkaligas from the existing 4% to 6%, while that of Lingayats from 5% to 7%. Critics argue that the exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of the reservation is unjustified and reflects a broader trend of discrimination against minorities within the BJP. They point out that the reservation for Muslims was provided in various States after a systematic study of their socio-economic and political conditions by eminent jurists and experts, and that this decision undermines those efforts.

The seven-member Sachar Committee, which was formed to study the social, educational and economic conditions of Muslims in India, concluded that their condition is below that of the SCs and STs. Therefore, they need support from the government. The decision to scrap the reservation goes against this recommendation and disregards the real struggles faced by the community.

Furthermore, the decision to extend reservation to the Lingayat community and Vokkaligas has been met with scepticism. Some argue that these communities would have benefited more from the slab of 10% EWS reservation aimed at uplifting economically weaker sections regardless of caste or religion. The decisions appear to be politically motivated, aimed at just pleasing certain vote banks.

While the issue of reservation is complex and requires careful consideration, it is important that any decision made must be based on transparent and fair criteria and not perpetuate discrimination or undermine efforts to uplift marginalised communities.

Ignoring States

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren sought to expand the State’s reservation for SC, ST, and OBCs, passing a Bill that increased quota from 60% to 77%. However, Governor CP Radhakrishnan sent the Bill back to the Assembly. Interestingly, Radhakrishnan is a two-time BJP MP and also worked as the BJP Tamil Nadu State president. Despite his own State’s social justice policy, Radhakrishnan chose not to give assent to the Bill. The main question here is whether the OBCs in Jharkhand are interested in increasing reservation from 14% to 27% or if the BJP’s divisive politics aims to ensure minimal reservation benefits to OBCs in the State. This raises concerns about the political motivations behind Radhakrishnan’s decision to reject the Bill and its impact on marginalised communities in the State.

Amit Shah has been raising the issue of scrapping Telangana’s 4% Muslim reservation. He believes that reservation based on religion is against the Constitution. However, almost all southern States provide reservation to Muslims due to their social and educational backwardness. The BJP’s focus on this issue is seen as an attempt to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims.

Interestingly, the BJP has not commented on the resolution sent to the Centre that increases reservation for Tribals in Telangana from 7.5% to 10%. The BCs in the State are looking for the implementation of reservation that is proportionate to their population, similar to the reservation policy in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has implemented a comprehensive reservation policy, providing 69% of reservation in total. This includes 30% for OBCs, 20% for the Most Backward Classes (MBCs), 18% for SCs and 1% for STs. The Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institution and Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act, 1993, is listed under Schedule Nine of the Constitution, which ensures that it cannot be challenged in any court.

Taking inspiration from Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao is exploring options to increase reservation benefits for BCs, SCs, and STs. Telangana’s social demographic composition differs from that of Andhra Pradesh, with more than 56% BCs, 18% SCs and 10% STs in the State. Understanding each State’s historical and social context while framing reservation policies is crucial. The objective should be to create a more equitable society where all communities can access opportunities and resources.

Caste Census

The demand for a caste census has been a long-standing one from the OBCs, with many States, including Telangana, passing resolutions and sending them to the Centre for action. However, the Modi government has remained silent on the issue. Despite initial assurances by then Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, to conduct a caste census in 2021, the government has taken a U-turn on the matter after winning the 2019 general election.

Given that the judiciary has been relying on the social and educational backwardness of the OBC communities in reservation-related cases, conducting a caste census is crucial to collect the necessary social, educational and economic data. The census is a union subject and it is the Centre’s responsibility to take a stand on the matter. The Census data would aid the government in convincing the courts to break the 50% ceiling on reservation.

It is important to evaluate reservation policies based on objective criteria. They should not be viewed as a political tool but rather as a means of addressing the inequalities in society. It should be dealt with sensitively and with an understanding of the historical and social context. Ultimately, the goal should be to create a more equitable society where all communities have equal access to opportunities and resources. The rational thinking SC, ST and OBCs must reject any kind of divisive politics of the BJP on reservation and reward any attempt to socially and educationally empower their communities.