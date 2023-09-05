| Opp Should Ask Rahul Why He Did Not Name Bharat Jodo Yatra As India Jodo Yatra

Opposition has slammed BJP government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition for criticising the government over President of Bharat G20 invite, saying they should first ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi why he did not name ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as ‘India Jodo Yatra’.

Opposition has slammed BJP government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India, saying the country doesn't belong to a political party. "In our Constitution it is clearly said India, that means Bharat.

The name Bharat has been existing since long. So, there is no need to give new name Bharat,” the Chief Minister told reporters at the Assam House here, attacking the Opposition. He said, “Our country was Bharat, it is Bharat and it will always remain Bharat.”

“When the country is heading towards Amrit Kaal then why our country’s name should be in British name? What is the problem of Congress party. They did Bharat Jodo Yatra, why they did not name it India Jodo Yatra.

When you think it will benefit you, then you take Bharat name, when you feel it will not benefit you, you take India name, the Chief Minister said. Sarma, who is also the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in an apparent reference to the statement of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks said, “Opposition is conspiring to eliminate Hindu religion.

Now, they are after Bharat. They should first ask Rahul Gandhi why he did not keep the name of Bharat Jodo Yatra as India Jodo Yatra.” On September 7 last year, Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat, had carried out the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari which concluded in Jammu and Kashmir in January this year. The Congress said the yatra was one of its most decisive mass contact programme.

Earlier, in a series of posts on X, the Chief Minister wrote: Now my apprehension has proven to be true.

The Congress party seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat. It appears that the name ‘I.N.D.I alliance’ was intentionally chosen with the aim of defeating BHARAT.

Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal, he said. Amrit Kaal was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 which envisions a new roadmap for the country for the next 25 years.

