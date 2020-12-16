OPPO India appoints new Chief Marketing Officer

In his new role, Khanoria will head the marketing operations and will report to Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India.

By | Published: 5:00 pm 5:10 pm

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday announced the appointment of Damyant Singh Khanoria as its Chief Marketing Officer for India operations.

In his new role, Khanoria will head the marketing operations and will report to Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India.

“Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India.

“It is an honour for me to lead the OPPO marketing team at a time when our brand and the industry is seeing unprecedented growth.” Khanoria said in a statement.

Khanoria is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience.

“I am confident that his experience of connecting customer desires with business needs will help propel OPPO India to greater heights during its next phase of growth. On behalf of our entire team, I extend a warm welcome to Damyant,” said Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India.

In July this year, Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, OPPO India, quit OPPO.

He had joined the company in April last year.