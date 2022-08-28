Opposition misleading public on Ganesh pandals: YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:21 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party MLA Malladi Vishnu has decried the opposition attempts to politicise Ganesh festivities and urged the police to book cases against Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and BJP state president Somu Veerraju for misleading the public.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said no restrictions were imposed on Ganesh pandals. “Chandrababu regime saw collecting power charges for pandals and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy did not increase the charges.

Chandrababu is trying to mislead the people. Instead of resorting to cheap politics, let Somu Veerraju ask the Centre to release funds for Polavaram project and make efforts to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Endowments department also clarified that no fee was being levied for Ganesh pandals and called for refraining from spreading false information in social media. Those who continued to spread fee was being levied, would be prosecuted, it warned.