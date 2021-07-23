Orange alert issued for Hyderabad

Heavy downpour brings life to standstill, several low lying areas inundated

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to witness showers after the heavy rainfall on Wednesday night. Several low lying areas in the city have been inundated due to the downpour – facing power disruptions and water stagnation – bringing life to a standstill.

An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which also issued a red alert for Telangana, predicting heavy rains until Saturday. A bulletin issued at 1 pm on Thursday by the IMD, warned of moderate to heavy thundershowers in the city along with gusty winds.

Several localities in the city including Serilingampally, Asifnagar, Uppal, Kukatpally, Charminar, Balanagar and Kapra received moderate rainfall till Thursday afternoon, ranging between 10 mm to 15 mm. The area near Government Boys High School, Kurmaguda received the highest rainfall of 18.8 mm.

The temperaures in the city have also dropped due to the continuous rain. The highest maximum temperature recorded by IMD was 23.2 degree Celsius, which happens to be at least 6 degree less than the normal. The IMD also made a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rains in several districts in the State including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jagtial, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally and Jayashankar Bhupalpally among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .