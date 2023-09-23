Orders issued appointing Bakki Venkataiah as SC, ST Commission chairperson

Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The State government, which appointed Bakki Venkataiah as chairman of the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, issued orders via Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari in the name of the Governor on Saturday.

Bakki Venkataiah, (SC- Mala), a resident of Bhompally, Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district will head the Commission. Those appointed as members are Kusram Neela Devi (ST –Gond) from Adilabad district, Rambabu Naik ( ST – Lambada) from Nalgonda district, Konkati Lakshmi Narayana ( SC- Madiga ) from, Karimnagar district, Jilla Sjhankar (SC- Madiga) from Nalgionda district and Renikunta Praveen ( SC – Madiga ) from Adilabad district.