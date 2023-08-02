Five percent reservation for differently abled in Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

The State government has extended a five percent reservation to differently abled persons under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

The State government has extended a five percent reservation to differently abled persons under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme.

Hyderabad: The State government has extended a five percent reservation to differently abled persons under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. While beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Caste will be provided 20 percent reservation, Scheduled Tribes will be given 10 percent and Backward Classes and Minorities will be accorded 50 percent reservation in each assembly constituency.

The State government on Wednesday issued orders amending the earlier order and including these categories. Under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, the State government will provide financial assistance of Rs.3 lakh for construction of houses to beneficiaries. Only those who have their own piece of land are eligible for financial assistance under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme.