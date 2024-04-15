ICFAI organising 3-day conference

In his keynote address, the Governor advised students to equip themselves to compete with the best talents of the world and emerge victorious.

Hyderabad: A three-day conference on the topic ‘Higher Education @ 2047’ featuring nearly 500 Vice-Chancellors representing various Central, State and deemed universities from across India, being organised by ICFAI and Association of Indian Universities (AIU), was inaugurated on Monday by Governor of Telangana, CP Radhakrishnan.

The Governor also congratulated AIU and ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education University for conducting the conference.

Praising AIU for its commitment, the Governor said that it was creating knowledge power in the field of higher education. Prof. GD Sharma, president, AIU; Prof (Dr.) Pankaj Mittal, Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-president, AIU; Prof. TG Sitaram, chairman, AICTE; Prof. LS Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation; and others were present.