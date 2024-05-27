Organoids alternative to animal testing

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 27 May 2024, 11:32 PM

An AI-generated image of a rat being used in a laboratory for testing purposes. Source: https://app.leonardo.ai/

Hyderabad: Ever heard of organs-on-chips? Yes, they are the next wave of cell-culture models, also known as organoids, with an ability to mimic biological activities of living organs on a chip! And, spearheading research in this rare and unique field are the researchers from Hyderabad-based Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems (CPHMS), who recently also released a database aimed at guiding researchers and students about organs-on-chips.

To put it in simpler terms, organ-on-chips are devices that house miniaturised versions of human organs such as the liver, lungs or even a heart on a chip. The long-term aim is that organs-on-chips can be viable alternatives to traditional animal experimentation in laboratories which often raises questions about ethics and humane treatment of animals.

In a recent article on organs-on-chips, the Head of CPHMS, which is a joint venture between city-based Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Humane Society International, India, Dr Kasturi Mahadik said that organs-on-chips are miniature (micro) models that replicate the structure and function of human organs in controlled laboratory environments.

The Director in the article published by CCMB said that the recently released database about organs-on-chips will benefit many stakeholders. “The resource not only will benefit students and scientists but can also serve as a valuable tool for Indian funding and regulatory bodies. It will play a crucial role in making informed policy decisions effective funding allocation,” Dr Kasturi was quoted.

CPHMS is at the forefront of promoting and developing organ-in-chips technology in India and is actively advocating for investment and research in human-based, non-animal methodologies (NAMs) within the life sciences sector. The facility also conducts workshops and training programs to equip researchers with the necessary expertise to utilise this revolutionary technology.

Traditional drug development through animal testing can be expensive, time-consuming, and sometimes yield misleading results. Organs-on-chips, however, offer a promising alternative, as they house living human cells arranged in a way that mimics the structure and function of real organs. Using these applications, researchers can simulate blood flow and other physiological processes, creating a more realistic environment for testing potential drugs.