Organs of 40-year-old daily wage earner donated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Gunde Suraiah

Hyderabad: The family members of a 40-year-old daily wage earner Gunde Suraiah, a resident of Jaipuri Colony, Bandlaguda, Nagole, who was declared as brain dead by the team of attending doctors, have donated the organs of deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On Friday, July 14, Suraiah collapsed at his home due to uncontrolled hypertension and was immediately shifted to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar for treatment. The hospital doctors provided Suraiah with critical care for 48-hours but his health condition did not improve. As a result, on Sunday, July 16, the doctors declared Suraiah as brain dead.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan volunteers, the family members of the brain dead victim including his wife Gunde Srilatha gave the consent to donate his organs.

The surgeons retrieved a total of 5 donor organs including liver, two lungs and two corneas and allocated them to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines of Jeevandan.

The Jeevandan officials thanked the family members of the brain dead victim including his father Gunde Komraiah his wife and 2 sons for the noble gesture.