TSRTC introduces ‘Palle Velugu Town’ bus pass

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar unveiling the "Palle Velugu Town Bus Pass" posters at the Bus Bhavan.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken a key decision to reduce the financial burden of passengers by launching “Palle Velugu Town Bus Pass”. As a pilot project, the organisation has decided to implement this pass in the Palle Velugu buses plying in Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts.

With this town bus pass, passengers can access unlimited travel within 10 km in Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar and 5 km in Nizamabad and Nalgonda.

The organization has finalized the price of “Palle Velugu Town Bus Pass” as Rs 800 per month for 10 km range and Rs 500 for 5 km range. General bus pass is already available in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Based on the requests received from passengers to implement the bus pass in district centres, the RTC has introduced the new facility, officials said.

On Monday, the TSRTC, Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, unveiled the “Palle Velugu Town Bus Pass” posters at the Bus Bhavan. He said that this new town bus pass will be available to the passengers from July 18.

“Employees and small traders travel a lot in the district centres. To reduce their financial burden, TSRTC management has made available this bus passes, “Sajjanar said.

Depending on the passenger feedback, we will expand the Palle Velugu town bus pass to more areas, he added.

For more information contact TSRTC call center numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

