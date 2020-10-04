Ornaments worth Rs 9.4 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport

Of the 21 kgs of gold and diamonds, two kgs were in the form of biscuits while the remaining were ornaments weighing 19 kgs

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Saturday seized 21 kgs of gold and diamonds allegedly transported without documents to Mumbai from the cargo at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.

This was the first major seizure after resuming air operations at the RGIA. The air operations were suspended for a few weeks from March due to lockdown declared by the Central government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Of the 21 kgs of gold and diamonds, two kgs were in the form of biscuits while the remaining were ornaments weighing 19 kgs. The cost of the seized ornaments was over Rs 9.4 crore.

The gold and diamonds were first brought to Hyderabad from Middle-East and while attempting to transport it to Mumbai from the domestic cargo at RGIA, officials seized it while screening the boxes.

Customs officials said efforts were on to identify the persons behind the incident and added that the gold was brought to the city through courier.

