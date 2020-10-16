Ortega faces Jung in UFC’s big fight

This weekend’s Fight Night will mark the return of #2 ranked featherweight Brian Ortega following his challenge against former featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 almost two years ago

Hyderabad: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues with its streak on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with a long-awaited featherweight clash at UFC Fight Night – Ortega vs Chan Sung Jung of Korea on Sunday morning. The bout will determine the next contender for the featherweight title.

This weekend’s Fight Night will mark the return of #2 ranked featherweight Brian Ortega following his challenge against former featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 almost two years ago. In addition to taking time to recover from various injuries, Ortega has used this hiatus to completely reshape his team, with Rener Gracie remaining to prepare him for his return in the Octagon this weekend. Ortega has been one of the best fighters at featherweight and is now ranked #2 in the division.

Speaking to the media ahead of his fight, Ortega said , “Me and him kind of already have our thing where we want to hit each other in the face. So honestly, I just see a slugfest and some technical work. But yeah – we kind of don’t like each other. From what I’ve heard, and I’ve posted on my social media and Dana White’s said it himself – he said the winner of this fight gets the shot to fight for the belt and that’s what I will be aiming for when I step inside the Octagon”

All fights on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 channels from 4.30 am (Sunday).

Schedule: Featherweight bout (main event): Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung; Women’s flyweight Bout (Co main event): Katlyn Chookagian vs Jéssica Andrade; Light heavyweight bout: Jim Crute vs Modestas Bukauskas; Welterweight bout: Claudio Silva vs James Krause; Featherweight bout: Thomas Almeida vs Jonathan Martinez.

