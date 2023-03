Oscars 2023: Introduced by Deepika, ‘Naatu Naatu’ rocks Oscars night

The song took the form of a performance after actress Deepika Padukone made an introduction to the song for those in attendance at the venue.

By IANS Updated On - 09:49 AM, Mon - 13 March 23

Los Angeles: Global musical sensation, ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from the S.S. Rajamouli-directorial ‘RRR’ burnt the stage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

The actress said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR‘, a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonial themes, it’s also a total banger.”

She further mentioned, “It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know ‘Naatu’ because if you don’t you’re about to.”

The song was crooned on stage by Kaala Bhairava as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by M.M. Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli.

‘RRR’, which stars Jr NTR , Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.