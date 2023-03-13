Oscars 2023: Kimmel threatens winners going overboard with ‘Naatu Naatu’!

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics' Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well.

By IANS Updated On - 09:47 AM, Mon - 13 March 23

Los Angeles: ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from the S.S. Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR‘ has truly become a global sensation. At the 95th Academy Awards, ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel announced that if the winners go overboard with their speech, they would be surrounded by a group of dancers shaking their legs to ‘Naatu Naatu’.

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by M.M. Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli.

‘RRR’, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.