Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish receives standing ovation for ‘What Was I Made For?’ live performance

Variety.com reports that the song from the Margot Robbie-starring film "Barbie" has garnered eight Oscar nominations.

By IANS Published Date - 11 March 2024, 11:40 AM

Los Angeles: It was a magical moment when singer Billie Eilish, who was joined by her brother co-writer and producer Finneas O’Connell, delivered a performance of “What Was I Made For?” at the 2024 Academy Awards.

With O’Connell on piano, Eilish moved the audience with her signature vocals.

An orchestra joined in on the performance, while O’Connell provided subtle harmonies to underscore his sister. With the “Barbie”-themed production design, the venue turned bright pink with lighting.

“What Was I Made For?” appears on “Barbie: The Album,” the soundtrack to director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster.

It’s up for best original song, and “Barbie” received nods for best picture, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, costume design and production design.

Actor Ryan Gosling and record producer Mark Ronson’s viral hit “I’m Just Ken” is also up for best original song. Last month, “What Was I Made For?” won song of the year at the Grammys.

The award event is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in India.