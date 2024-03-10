Oscars 2024: Complete list of nominees revealed
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Leads Oscars 2024 Nominations with 13 Nods; 'Poor Things' Follows with 11, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10
Updated On - 10 March 2024, 03:00 PM
Los Angeles: The 96th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 10, reported Deadline.
With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan’s biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ lead the nominations list this, followed by ‘Poor Things’ with 11 noms and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ with 10.
Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.
See the full list of nominees below:
1. Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
2. Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper
- Colman Domingo
- Paul Giamatti
- Cillian Murphy
- Jeffrey Wright
3. Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening
- Lily Gladstone
- Sandra Huller
- Carey Mulligan
- Emma Stone
4. Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K Brown
- Robert De Niro
- Robert Downey Jr
- Ryan Gosling
- Mark Ruffalo
5. Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt
- Danielle Brooks
- America Ferrera
- Jodie Foster
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
6. Directing
- Justine Triet
- Martin Scorsese
- Christopher Nolan
- Yorgos Lanthimos
- Jonathan Glazer
7. Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
8. Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
9. International Feature Film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
10. Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
11. Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
12. Live Action Short Film
- The Actor
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
13. Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- The Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai and Wai Po
14. Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over!
15. Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
16. Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
17. Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
18. Music (Original Score)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- 19. Music (Original Song)
- The Fire Inside
- I’m Just Ken
- It Never Went Away
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)
- What Was I Made For?
20. Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
21. Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
22. Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon