RP Patnaik’s short-film ‘Trigger’ qualifies for Oscars

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Well-known music composer and director, RP Patnaik, has achieved a significant milestone as his 16-minute English short-film, ‘Trigger’, qualifies for entry into the prestigious Oscars. Expressing his excitement, the director himself shared the news on social media.

In an Instagram post, RP Patnaik stated, “Very excited to announce the short film TRIGGER I directed in Hollywood got the qualification for the entry into “THE OSCARS”. My sincere thanks to my producers and cast and crew who made this possible with their support. Will soon share the reactions of the people who watched the movie. Will keep you posted the next developments (sic).”

To be eligible for consideration at the Oscars, a film must be publicly exhibited for paid admission for at least one week at a commercial theatre in Los Angeles County between January 1 and midnight of December 31 of that year. The film, written and directed by RP Patnaik has been screened at the iconic Landmark Theatres on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, in September this year.

Presented by Sevenhills Productions, ‘Trigger’ delves into the sensitive and pressing issue of mass shootings and gun violence in America, presenting a unique narrative that combines a musical approach with an inspiring ending. The thought-provoking film has already sparked meaningful conversations on social media regarding the urgent problem of gun violence in the United States.

RP Patnaik, known for his versatility as a music composer, singer, actor, screenwriter, and film director, has previously won three Filmfare Awards and four Nandi Awards, including the 2016 Nandi Award for Best Third Feature Film, ‘Manalo Okkadu’.