Osmania University Annual Sports Day: CSC, ECE emerge champions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Computer Science Engineering (CSC) boys receiving the overall championship trophy.

Hyderabad: Computer Science Engineering (CSC) clinched overall championship in the boys category while Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) emerged champions in the girls category of the Osmania University College of Engineering Annual Sports Day held in the Osmania University, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Results: Overall Championship: Winners: Boys: CSC; Girls: ECE; Cricket: Boys: Winners: CSC; Runner-up: Civil; Girls: Winners: ECE; Runner-up: CSC; Carroms: Boys: Winners: Mechanical; Runner-up: BME; Girls: Winners: Mechanical; Runner-up: CSC; Chess: Boys: Winners: Mechanical; Runner-up: CSC; Girls: Winners: Civil; Runner-up: ECE; Throwball: Girls: Winners: ECE; Runner-up: EEE; Tennikoit: Boys: Winners: MCA; Runner-up: CSE; Girls: Winners: EEE; Runner-up: BME; Volleyball: Boys: Winners: M Tech; Runner-up: BME; Table Tennis: Boys: Winner: ECE; Runner-up: EEE; Girls: Winner: EEE; Runner-up: CSE; Badminton: Boys: Winner: Mechanical; Runner-up: MCA; Girls: Winner: ECE; Runner-up: CSE; Football: Boys: Winner: Civil; Runner-up: CSE; Basketball: Boys: Winner: CSE; Runner-up: BME.

