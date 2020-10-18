Osmania University declares degree, PG results

The results have been made available on the OU website www.osmania.ac.in

By | Published: 3:49 pm 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University has declared results of the BE (CBCS & Non-CBCS) VIII semester, BPharmacy (CBCS & Non- CBCS) VIII semester and PharmD 3YDC & 6YDC courses. The results have been made available on the OU website www.osmania.ac.in

The results of MCA, BCA, PDC and PsyD were already declared and available on website, the OU said, in a press release, on Sunday.

