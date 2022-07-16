Osmania University making good progress in research: Central official

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) was one of the few universities that have utilised the third tranche of funds released under the DST-PURSE programme and has been making good progress in research, said Dr. Pratishtha Pandey, Head of Research and Development Infrastructure Department, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Participating in a meeting organised at the University College of Science on the OU campus here Saturday, Dr. Pandey said 18.4 per cent of women researchers were presently working in the country and plans were afoot to increase this further through the launch of special research schemes. She urged women faculty members to apply for research funding available under these new projects.

The government of India was making a big effort to promote new discoveries and research, she said, adding that ‘There are many opportunities for aspiring teachers, students, and researchers”.

Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana said there was no dearth of funding for research and urged every faculty member to get extra-mural funding. Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, Prof. G Mallesham said the university faculty was awarded research projects worth Rs.29.42 crore in the last year.

The meeting discussed various funding opportunities available through the DST.