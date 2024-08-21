Osmania University postpones PG examinations

Osmania University on Wednesday postponed the II and IV semester (CBCS – regular, backlog and improvement) examinations
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday postponed the II and IV semester (CBCS – regular, backlog and improvement) examinations of MSc, MA, M.Com, MCom (IS), MSW, MLibISc, MJ & MC scheduled to commence from September 4.
The university took this decision due to the UGC JRF and NET, TG SET 2024 exams.
A revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be issued in the due course, the OU said.