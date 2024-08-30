Osmania University Teachers Association urge govt to raise superannuation age from 60 to 65

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 07:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA) on Friday urged the State government to consider their pleas of enhancing the superannuation age from 60 to 65 years.

Accordingly, the OUTA members held discussions with MLC Prof. Kodandaram on various issues concerning the university teachers like recruitment, strengthening of the universities, and service matters.

During the discussion, the OUTA said that the previous government increased the age of superannuation of all government employees and universities, non-teaching staff from 58 to 61 years but ignored teaching staff.

The teachers sought government’s intervention to resolve the long-pending CPS issue. The teachers urged the MLC to take up these issues with the Chief Minister for a resolution.