Osmania University to confer honorary doctorate on CJI NV Ramana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

File Photo: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has decided to confer honorary doctorate on Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during its 82nd convocation ceremony scheduled to be held at Tagore Auditorium here on August 5.

The university is conferring an honorary doctorate after a gap of 21 years and the last honorary doctorate was conferred on Bell Laboratories former president Arun Netravali. The varsity administration has conferred honorary doctorates on 47 persons since 1917.

During the convocation, a total of 55 gold medals will be presented to the meritorious students in PhD and postgraduate courses, while the UG gold medals will be presented to students in their respective colleges. In addition to this, around 200 PhDs will be presented during the ceremony which will be attended by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also chancellor of the OU.