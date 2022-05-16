Osmania University to have new address for protests, discussions

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University (OU) campus will have a new address for conducting any meeting or to register their protest on the campus.

The varsity administration will be launching the Students Discourse Centre near the University College of Arts and Social Sciences on May 21. Henceforth, any meetings or protests will be allowed at the new centre only.

The move by the administration comes so as to bring back the academic atmosphere at the Arts College which has been a centre stage for protests, effigy burning, meetings and celebrations of students. The university has already banned protests at the Arts College.

The new centre can accommodate 200 students at once and has an audio system besides the Arts College background.

“Non-academic activities are happening at the Arts College. So, we want to bring back the academic atmosphere. Any meetings or protests or discussions will be allowed only at the new Students Discourse Centre. It will be accessible only to students of campus colleges with prior permission from the Estate office of the university,” OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder told Telangana Today.