Osmania University VC Prof. D Ravinder leaves for US to interact with alumni

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:11 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder on Wednesday left for the US to interact with the alumni of the OU and explore the possibilities of collaborations between the OU and various institutions and universities in the US.

Meanwhile, the State government has placed Prof. K Seetharama Rao, Vice Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, as in-charge Vice Chancellor of the OU till June 19.