Our cultural heritage propelled nation to global centrestage: Shah

India's rich culture has kept the country united through the ages and its cultural heritage has propelled the nation to the global centrestage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

By PTI Updated On - 12:10 AM, Tue - 3 October 23

New Delhi: India’s rich culture has kept the country united through the ages and its cultural heritage has propelled the nation to the global centrestage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

In a post on X after attending a grand cultural event here, he also said that on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “relentless efforts” the cultural values of the country are “showing light to humankind”. Shah attended the closing ceremony of the Swasti Zonal Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav organised by the Culture Ministry at the Central Park here late in the evening.

“Our rich culture has kept our nation united through the ages. It is our cultural heritage that has propelled our nation to the global centre stage today.

“On account of PM @narendramodi Ji’s relentless efforts our cultural values are showing light to humankind. Attended the ‘Swasti’ Zonal Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav organized by the @MinOfCultureGoI today. The festival hosted the beauty of our traditional dances and music in their truest forms,” he posted on X.

The Union home minister also shared a few pictures from the event.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi also attended the event. Later talking to the reporters, Lekhi said that Delhi got its turn to host this festival after eight years.

The four-day festival was well-attended and diverse dance, music and cultural forms were displayed during the Mahotsav.