Amit Shah, Meenakashi Lekhi, Delhi LG witness Zonal Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi witnessed the Zonal Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Delhi.

By ANI Published Date - 11:44 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi witnessed the Zonal Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Delhi on Monday.

The event included dancers and performances from across the country representing many cultures and signifying unity in diversity.

Lauding the Zonal Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said that the diversity and variety that India has is something to celebrate.

“The Zonal Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav has been conducted for some time now, and we have organised 15 programmes all over. Delhi got its turn after 8 years, and everyone seemed to enjoy the four-day program here. The diversity and variety that this country has is something we all celebrate,” she said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guided us that art and culture need to be taken out of the auditorium and taken to the public. Connecting artists to people and popularising their art is something that we all celebrate,” she added.

The four-day event that started on Friday was inaugurated by Meenakshi Lekhi.