Our mom is fit and fine: Virat Kohli’s brother clears rumours about his mother’s health

By ANI Updated On - 31 January 2024, 04:34 PM

New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli on Wednesday opened up on the fake news about their mother Saroj Kohli’s health and said that “she is absolutely fit and fine”.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vikas debunked all the rumours floating on the internet regarding their mother’s health. He also asked everyone not to spread such news without any “proper information”.

“Hello everyone, I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom’s health has been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information,” Vikas wrote on Instagram.

Recently, there have been rumours saying that the former India skipper asked for a break from the first two Test matches against England in the five-game series due to his mother’s illness.

Meanwhile, Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced.

The BCCI also requested the media and fans to respect Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. Without Kohli, India conceded a 28-run loss against England in the first Test match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Recapping the first Test match, India will be keen for redemption after going 1-0 down in the series. The hosts were in complete control of the Test and dominated the visitors. But on Day 3, Ollie Pope stepped onto the crease and changed the entire complexion of the game with his reverse sweeps.

He not only brushed off India’s 190-run lead but went on to hand England a target that could be defended on a tricky surface with his knock of 196.

Debutant Tom Hartley introduced himself and spun India’s batters out with his spell of 7/62. He ended the Test with 9/193 which is the best figure for an England spinner on Test debut since 1945.

His nine wickets tally in the first Test in a match is the joint-most since former English spinner Robert Berry’s 9/116 against West Indies in Manchester in 1950. Hartley also became just the fourth England spinner to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut in this century.

