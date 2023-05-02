| Over 20000 Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine War Since Dec 2022 Us

Over 20,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine war since Dec 2022: US

Kirby made the remarks during a press briefing on Monday and added that 80,000 troops have also been injured

By IANS Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Washington: US National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby said that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties in its ongoing war against Ukraine, including over 20,000 killed in action, since December 2022.

Kirby made the remarks during a press briefing on Monday and added that 80,000 troops have also been injured, the BBC reported.

“Russia’s attempt at an offensive in the Donbas (region) largely through Bakhmut has failed,” Kirby told reporters.

“Russia has been unable to seize any real strategic and significant territory. We estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action,” he added.

“The bottom line is that Russia’s attempted offensive has backfired after months of fighting and extraordinary losses.”

The NSC spokesman added he was not giving estimates of Ukrainian casualties because “they are the victims here. Russia is the aggressor”.

Russia however, has not responded to Kirby’s estimates. Moscow has been trying to seize Bakhmut since late last year, reports the BBC.

It currently holds most of the small city, but Ukrainian troops are still control a small portion of Bakhmut in the west.

Ukrainian officials have also said they are using the battle to kill as many of Russia’s troops as possible and wear down its reserves.

The capture of the city would bring Russia slightly closer to its goal of controlling the whole of Donetsk region, one of four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine annexed by Moscow last September following sham referendums.