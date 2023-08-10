Over 22,000 women passengers assisted by RPF’s ‘Meri Saheli’ Initiative during January to July

Published Date - 04:27 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Meri Saheli, the unique initiative of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reached out to more than 22,000 women passengers and assisted them in their train journey, between the months of January and July.

Launched in October 2020, the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative aims to ensure the safety and security of women passengers during their train journeys at various railway stations.

The Meri Saheli teams of the South Central Railway (SCR) have assisted about 22,159 women passengers during their train journey this year between January and July under Secunderabad division, a press release said.

Railway officials said the initiative creates a supportive environment by deploying trained female personnel who can assist women passengers in various aspects, including boarding and alighting from the train, understanding the layout of the station, and addressing any concerns during the journey.

Each Meri Saheli team is led by a Women Sub Inspector and assist 15 originating trains and 35 passing through trains over SCR. The teams are established at 20 stations across six divisions of SCR and covers five stations of Secunderabad division and two stations of Hyderabad division.